Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Version Set to Launch in India in June 1

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank with 30,000mAh capacity has come out of crowdfunding and is all set to go on sale in India. The power bank was announced in March and was up for crowdfunding for a price of Rs. 1,999. At the time of announcement, Xiaomi had said that the Mi Boost Pro Power Bank will launch in the Indian market at Rs. 3,499. However, the company has made it available at reduced prices. Mi Boost Pro Power Bank features three ports — two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C.