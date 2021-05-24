newsbreak-logo
Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Version Set to Launch in India in June 1

Xiaomi is teasing the arrival of a new TV model – the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition – in India. The new TV set will be an upgrade to the Mi TV 4A full-HD TV model that was launched in India in September 2019. The Horizon Edition model is expected to see a design refresh with bezel-less edges. The new Mi TV 4A 40-Inch Horizon Edition model is all set to launch in the Indian market on June 1. There is no clarity on whether there will be a dedicated launch event for this television.

