Macomb County, MI

Local volunteers honored for efforts

By Kristyne E. Demske
candgnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACOMB COUNTY — As part of a county-wide effort to thank outstanding local volunteers, residents from Mount Clemens, Harrison Township and Clinton Township were honored by the Macomb County Board of Commissioners in a video message. The Macomb County Board of Commissioners honored 14 volunteers — one for each district...

www.candgnews.com
