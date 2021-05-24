Local volunteers honored for efforts

Commencement may look different in Macomb County school districts during COVID-19, but capped and gowned students are still celebrating their achievements with style. Chippewa Valley High School, located on 19 Mile Road, west of Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township, will host commencement at the school stadium in two separate ceremonies. Events will conform to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) orders. One ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m. on June 5. Four spectator tickets are available to each graduate. Students registered via SignUpGenius to select the ceremony they preferred to attend, and each ceremony will be limited to about 250 students, Principal Todd Distelrath said. Senior class advisors are also planning to have speakers and musical performances at the events, he confirmed.