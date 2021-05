We all spend a lot of time in our bedrooms, so they should be places where we can be perfectly peaceful and tranquil. Whether you are relaxing with your favorite book or kicking back with your friends on the weekend, your bedroom needs to be somewhere you feel totally yourself and at ease. Designing your bedroom can actually be easier than other rooms in your home because you only need to think about what you want, not what other members of your family or guests in your home want.