BoE may look at hiking rates in H1 2022. Retail traders’ short positions build. Recent commentary from Gertjan Vlieghe, an external member of the Bank of England’s MPC, has underpinned Sterling against a range of currencies as the markets drift into a long weekend. Vlieghe suggested that the central bank may look at hiking interest rates in the first half of next year if the UK labor market continued to improve. While employment prospects continue to improve, the UK furlough scheme is set to expire at the end of September, and policymakers will want to see if the market remains buoyant when this program ends.