Recipes

Beef and Turkey Meatball Subs

emilybites.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted by Emily Bites in 7 Blue, 7 Purple, 8 Green, 8 PP, All Recipes, Comfort Food, Italian, Main Dishes, Sandwiches/Wraps/Handhelds. These hearty, satisfying Beef and Turkey Meatball Subs are a tasty, lighter way to indulge your comfort food cravings! Each sub features three homemade Italian meatballs made with a mix of ground beef and ground turkey. The meatballs are baked and then mixed into warm pasta sauce, placed on a bun and topped with Mozzarella cheese. You’ll then broil them for a couple minutes so that the cheese melts and the bun gets toasted to perfection. I love meatballs, and I will eat them any which way, but as a sub is one of my favorites. These Beef and Turkey Meatballs Subs are super filling and full of flavor, and a whole sub is just 311 calories or 8 Green, 7 Blue or 7 Purple WW (Weight Watchers) SmartPoints each!

emilybites.com
