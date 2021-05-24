newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Zeus Has Lots Of Love And Puppy Kisses To Give To You

By Lucky Larry
Posted by 
101.5 KNUE
101.5 KNUE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're looking for a full time companion that will be your best friend for life, then you need to stop what you're doing and meet our Pet Of The Week. Zeus is a nine month of German Shepherd mix. He is young impressionable, trainable and most of all, loyal to his owner. Zeus is currently available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Executive Director Gayle Helms believes he would thrive as a member of an active family and loves other dogs and taking rides in the car. For being only nine months old, Zeus is a big fella weighing about seventy pounds. He's pretty smart, he's already been house trained. He has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Zeus will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

knue.com
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Tyler, TX
Pets & Animals
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppy Love#Pet#Dog Food#Dog Training#The Humane Society#Pets Fur People#German Shepherd Mix#Rides#Basic Obedience Training#Home#Routine Vaccinations#Rabies#Time#Adoption Hours#East Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

3-year-old black Lab Axel needs family that loves outdoors

Axel is an amazing 3-year-old black Lab mix. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Axel weighs about 80 pounds, has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Axel would thrive as a member of an active family who loves camping and boating and other outdoor activities. Best of all, Axel is house trained. Axel will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Axel, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Tyler, TXKLTV

Caldwell Zoo celebrates 11th birthday for two elephants

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two big birthdays were celebrated this weekend. The Caldwell Zoo hosted an 11th birthday celebration for elephants Mac and Emanti, who are step brothers. Guests watched as the two got to eat their cardboard box cake. The boxes were filled with watermelon, hay, sassafras, and more for them to enjoy.
Posted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Tyler, TXktbb.com

Tyler March for Babies set for May 22

TYLER — The March for Babies/March of Dimes “Mother of a Movement” Walk is being planned for May 22, 8:30 a.m.-12:00 noon, at Southside Park and Rose Rudman Trail on Shiloh Road in Tyler. According to a news release, organizers say their goal for this year is $8,000. Sponsors and organizers for the event include Christus Trinity Mother Frances, Healthy Me Healthy Babies, Net Health, WIC, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Zeta Kappa Zeta Chapter. The March of Dimes works toward healthy moms and babies, with a focus on preterm birth and its complications.
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Anderson column: True karma will come back to get you

The word karma was never intended to be used as a bad thing, but over the years, we hear terms like “karma will come around to get them” used often. The origins of karma meant a good deed would lead to something that would benefit you in the future. And yes, it also meant if you did something bad it would come back to bite you.
Smith County, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

The hole truth about cavity-dwelling birds

I love growing stuff. But I also love bees, bugs, bats, butterflies and birds. A picture isn’t complete with just the plants. When it comes to birds, I have to admit that I have my favorites. One group that I’m partial to is cavity-dwellers. You are probably familiar with a...