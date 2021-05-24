newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Champions League final 2021, Man City vs Chelsea: What date is it, what time does it start and what TV channel is it on?

By Telegraph Sport
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest game in European club football is almost here, the Uefa Champions League final, and it will be contested by Manchester City and Chelsea. After beating Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate, Chelsea set up the second all-English final in three years, after Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in 2019. Manchester City ensured their progressed to their first ever European Cup final after they defeated Paris St-Germain.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Roberto Di Matteo
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Chelsea Football Club#League Football#The Uefa Champions League#Real Madrid 3 1#Psg#The Champions League#English#The British Government#Italian#The Premier League#Tottenham Hotspur#Manchester United#Porto#Bt Sport#Chelsea Kick Off#Chelsea Odds#Manchester City#Chelsea Folklore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Youtube
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City superstar reveals his retirement plans

Riyad Mahrez has been the hero for Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League this season. The former Leicester City man managed to find the net in both the legs of the high-voltage semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain. Mahrez, 30, has been in a scintillating form of late and The...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Ralph Hasenhuttl keen for Southampton to complete loan transfer of £20m Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek

According to the Express, Ralph Hasenhuttl is keen to see Southampton sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan with a view to making the move permanent next summer. Hasenhuttl had sought to acquire the Blues talent a year ago but missed out to Fulham, with whom the 25-year-old has been relegated from the Premier League as a key aspect of Scott Parker’s side.
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Chelsea and Leicester are playing each other in the Premier League just three days after meeting in the FA Cup final. Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpool's match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the...
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Kevin De Bruyne closes in on a Manchester City return

Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City’s last two Premier League games of the season with less than two weeks to go to the Champions League final. De Bruyne has missed City’s last two games with a muscle injury, giving City a scare ahead of the meeting with Chelsea in Porto on May 29.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola welcomes back De Bruyne, Ederson

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is happy seeing the medical room clear ahead of the Champions League final. Kevin De Bruyne is back in training after injury, which serves as a timely boost for City, while Guardiola confirmed Ederson will be back between the sticks after Scott Carson's surprise inclusion last week.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

What Ruben Dias Has Said About His Man City Teammates and Pep Guardiola

Dias has had an enormous impact on Manchester City’s performance this season, proving to be worth every penny of his €68 million move from Benfica last summer. Hardly has a player had such an immensely transformative effect on a football team, that too in his first season with the club. An old-school centre back, perfectly suited for modern-day football, Dias exudes confidence on the pitch along with his well-thought and exceptionally well-calculated tackles.
Premier Leagueoddschecker.com

Chelsea v Leicester Predictions, Statistics, Preview & Betting Tips

Chelsea have seen under 2.5 goals in 8 of their last 9 games against Leicester. Chelsea have seen under 2.5 goals in 8 of their last 9 home games. New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £30. Only deposits made using Cards or Apple Pay will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply. Paddy's Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5x bets of £10+. T&Cs apply.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leno reveals Arsenal teammates hate facing 'bitter' Chelsea defender Rudiger

Bernd Leno has revealed his Arsenal teammates hate playing against Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. Leno and Rudiger will team up together this summer when Germany participate in the European Championships. Asked by Sport1 which national team members were awkward opponents, Leno replied: "Timo Werner is also a disgusting player because...
Premier League90min.com

Thomas Tuchel plays down Tammy Abraham's omission from Chelsea squad

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he has nothing against young striker Tammy Abraham, despite continuing to overlook the 23-year-old. Tuchel has usually preferred one of Timo Werner or Kai Havertz to lead his attack, with Olivier Giroud the deputy on the bench. But despite starting just three games in 2021, Abraham remains Chelsea's top scorer in all competitions.