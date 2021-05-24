Champions League final 2021, Man City vs Chelsea: What date is it, what time does it start and what TV channel is it on?

Chelsea have seen under 2.5 goals in 8 of their last 9 games against Leicester. Chelsea have seen under 2.5 goals in 8 of their last 9 home games. New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £30. Only deposits made using Cards or Apple Pay will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply. Paddy's Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5x bets of £10+. T&Cs apply.