Champions League final 2021, Man City vs Chelsea: What date is it, what time does it start and what TV channel is it on?
The biggest game in European club football is almost here, the Uefa Champions League final, and it will be contested by Manchester City and Chelsea. After beating Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate, Chelsea set up the second all-English final in three years, after Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in 2019. Manchester City ensured their progressed to their first ever European Cup final after they defeated Paris St-Germain.www.telegraph.co.uk