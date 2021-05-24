newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Republicans Should First Ask How, Not Who

By Chris Stirewalt
thedispatch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Republicans should choose a 2024 nominee who is a nationalist culture warrior who can re-engage the working-class voters who came out for Donald Trump. No, wait. Republicans should nominate a traditional conservative who can win back suburban voters. Hold on. Republicans should nominate a nationalist who also appeals to conservatives. Or is it a conservative who appeals to nationalists? Anyway, it should definitely be a woman. And not white. A dog person is a plus, but she should have at least one cat, named either Steve or Linda. We can reassess when the polling comes back.

thedispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Mike Huckabee
Person
John Kasich
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jeb Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Gop Voters#Gop Leaders#Republican Leaders#Conservatives#Nationalists#Alaskans#Americans#Pac#Mainstream Republicans#Potential Gop Candidates#Partisan Leaders#Candidate#Sen Marco Rubio#Sen Rand Paul#Primary Reform#Back Suburban Voters#President Biden#Winner Take All Primaries#Fringe Candidates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Instagram
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Trump isn’t ‘the former guy.’ We’re stuck with him.

Some folks in Washington, on both sides of the aisle, have developed the bad habit of calling former president Donald Trump the “former guy.” A few weeks ago, Republican Trump critic George Conway sprinkled the expression liberally throughout a Washington Post op-ed. Miles Taylor, one of the leaders of a small rump group of Republicans hoping to reform the GOP, dropped a “former guy” on Twitter this month. President Biden has done it, too: A few weeks after taking office, he referred to Trump as the “former guy,” saying he was “tired of talking about” his predecessor.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

63% of Republicans want Trump to run in 2024

Former President Donald Trump continues to reach out to friend and foe alike without the help of social media, offering blasts of direct commentary throughout the day via email. The media simply can’t escape them. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump will launch his own social media platform on July 4, and not...
Presidential Electionthegazette.com

Fact Checker: Hinson says Biden, Harris haven’t been to the U.S. border. Is she right?

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Marion Republican representing Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, has had several recent tweets about security at the U.S. border with Mexico. A May 10 fundraising video on Twitter includes a half-dozen sound-bites from Hinson, all about border security. In one, Hinson says “Why haven’t you been to the border, President Biden? Why hasn’t Vice President Harris been to the border?”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: How Obama Really Feels About Trump

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox. Donald Trump’s 2016 win caught many Americans off guard—including then-President Barack Obama and his second-in-command, current...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Over Half of Republicans Say Trump 'True President,' Capitol Riot Done to Make Him Look Bad

More than half of Republican Party voters, 53 percent, said they think Donald Trump is currently the "true president" of the United States, not Joe Biden, a new poll shows. An Ipsos/Reuters poll published Friday addressed "The Big Lie" election fraud allegations touted by Trump and his most fanatical supporters since his November 2020 loss to Biden. This most recent poll of more than 2,000 U.S. adults found that 56 percent of Republicans still believe the election was "rigged or the result of illegal voting."
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

This is how Donald Trump becomes president again

Ever since Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, I’ve been among those who believed he would never run for president again. He’d keep the option open for as long as possible to get attention and keep other Republicans genuflecting to him, but he wouldn’t go through with it. It would just be too much trouble at his age (he’ll be 78 in 2024), and the idea of losing yet again would be too frightening.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump saw it coming

The former president recognized the threat that the moderate Joe Biden posed to his re-election but could never solve the riddle of how to defeat him. Trump lost to him because the coronavirus pandemic changed everything — but only some people got the message that a majority of Americans wanted more help from the government. One of them was Biden.