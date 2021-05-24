US / Colombia – Bishops reiterate need for dialogue: “Factors of reconciliation must prevail over division or hatred”
US / Colombia – Bishops reiterate need for dialogue: “Factors of reconciliation must prevail over division or hatred”. Bogota (Agency Fights) – Colombian bishops are launching a new call to follow the path of dialogue in search of agreements to overcome this difficult moment the country is going through. “We reaffirm that dialogue is the most appropriate way to recognize what must always be affirmed and respected in society;presstories.com