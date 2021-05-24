Brian Banks: NFL

The name Brian Banks may not apply to you much, but in 2002 he was a promising young player who was awarded a scholarship to study at USC under Pete Carroll. But that would never have happened; Why? Because the banks were accused of raping a high school student. At age 16, Banks was the best suspect in every category (his physique, he was black and came from a backward background) and the courts did not rely on material deficiencies and the lack of witnesses to his evil. Although he initially pleaded not guilty, the USC turned very logical, forcing his lawyer to confess to the crime to reduce his sentence … After confession, both parties agree and the lawyer imprisons 6-year-old banks. Imprisoned, he cries out for his innocence, but no one listens to him anymore.