Sneezing Attack Sends Franklin County Resident Into Canal [PHOTO]

This is Huxley. He's a 16-year-old Devon Rex who lives with a very loving owner in Kennewick. Unfortunately, his owner has her own serious health issues and can no longer care for him. Believe it or not, the word that Huxley needed a new home came to me from clear across the United States. A dear friend of mine (and excellent radio personality) in Pennsylvania is good friends with the lady who owns Huxley in Richland. In fact, she adopted Huxley's bestie, Pax, the cute dog in the photo below. She was going to take Huxley also but didn't want to put him through a cross-country flight. Now the mission is to see that Hux finds a loving local home to live out the remainder of his life. It takes a special kind of person to want to adopt a 16-year-old cat, and I'm hoping this post finds you. This is an agonizing decision for Huxley's current owner and she is so hoping that he will find a loving home. Hux is described as "a love bug who will want to sleep and cuddle with you." He's going to need some TLC as his whole world is about to change.