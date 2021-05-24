newsbreak-logo
Sneezing Attack Sends Franklin County Resident Into Canal [PHOTO]

A Franklin County resident got quite the scare as a sneezing attack sent them and their SUV into a water-filled canal. The accident happened over the weekend on Saturday according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department. The Franklin County Sheriff's Department posted the details of the accident on their Facebook...

Moses Lake, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Body Uncovered in Moses Lake Wednesday Morning [VIDEO]

The Grant County Sheriff's Department reports a body was discovered Wednesday morning in Moses lake. Grant County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Kyle Foreman has the details. A motorist discovered the deceased male on the sidewalk at about 4:30 this morning on Airway Drive near Cochran Road. A Major Crimes Unit is...
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Man With Knife Shuts Down Kennewick Ranch and Home

A suspect is under arrest this morning after an early morning take-down at Ranch and Home in Kennewick. According to reports from the Kennewick Police Department, a man with a knife caused Ranch and Home not to open this morning at its usual time. Police were called to the store...
Posted by
98.3 The KEY

Richland Police Search for Kidnapping Suspect-Have You Seen Him?

Richland Police are searching for the suspect in the photo, wanted in connection to an alleged kidnapping attempt. While there aren't a lot of details, Police are currently looking for 34-year old Aaron P. Johnson. There is an active warrant out for Johnson's arrest in a domestic violence incident. Johnson...
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Police Investigate Restaurant Break-Ins [PHOTO]

The Kennewick Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects in connection to a couple of restaurant burglaries over this past weekend. Both Masala Indian Cuisine and Skipper's Seafood 'n Chowder were broken into late Saturday night or some time early Sunday morning. Both restaurants are on West Kennewick...
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Sweet 16 Year Old Richland Cat NEEDS A HOME

This is Huxley. He's a 16-year-old Devon Rex who lives with a very loving owner in Kennewick. Unfortunately, his owner has her own serious health issues and can no longer care for him. Believe it or not, the word that Huxley needed a new home came to me from clear across the United States. A dear friend of mine (and excellent radio personality) in Pennsylvania is good friends with the lady who owns Huxley in Richland. In fact, she adopted Huxley's bestie, Pax, the cute dog in the photo below. She was going to take Huxley also but didn't want to put him through a cross-country flight. Now the mission is to see that Hux finds a loving local home to live out the remainder of his life. It takes a special kind of person to want to adopt a 16-year-old cat, and I'm hoping this post finds you. This is an agonizing decision for Huxley's current owner and she is so hoping that he will find a loving home. Hux is described as "a love bug who will want to sleep and cuddle with you." He's going to need some TLC as his whole world is about to change.
Yakima, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Yakima Police Searching for Missing Man

Yakima Police are investigating the disappearance of a man who hasn't been seen since November of last year. 42-year old Jason Paul Parmele was in Yakima at that time, however, has NOT reached out to any family members. They report that's unusual for him. Parmele is 5'11" tall and weighs...
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Woman Uncovers Scary Scam – Beware Reader!

A Kennewick woman's quick thinking saved her from a potential scam and danger. According to the Kennewick Police, a woman's sister and herself were threatened if she refused to send money to the scammer. It was a scary situation but the woman kept a cool head and luckily she and her sister are ok.
Richland, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Richland Police Want to ID These Fred Meyer Thieves

Richland Police are looking for two persons associated with a recent theft at Fred Meyer. No word on what items were taken. However, there's pretty good footage of the suspects from the store's surveillance video system. The two exercised their five-finger discount Wednesday morning around 7:30. Suspect #1 is pretty...
Franklin County, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Unusual Franklin County Motorcycle Stolen, Have You Seen It?

Eagle -eye Crime Stoppers be on the lookout for an unusual motorcycle that was stolen this week in Franklin County. Franklin County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a stolen motorcycle that was taken from Road 60. Its unusual coloring could help make it easier to identify. Here is what the Franklin County Sheriff's posted on their Facebook page the details of the incident:
Adams County, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Adams County Search Turns Up Pound of Meth & Stolen Goods

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a Sunday evening situation where Deputies responded to a report of trespassing. Officers came upon two suspects who were indeed trespassing and found to be in possession of stolen property. After further investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a residence....
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.