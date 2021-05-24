txfarmer's 36 hour sourdough baguettes - Rye starter version

With my daughter that's gluten sensitive back from college, I decided to see if I could come up with a sourdough GF loaf. I started by creating a brown rice starter. I cheated though and used scrapings from my AP/WW starter. My first mix was the scrapings left over from a refresh of the AP/WW. Best guess is there was less than 1 gram left in the jar. To that, I added 25g of brown rice flour and 25g of water. After 24 hours, it was quite bubbly and showing at least 50% expansion. So far for me, the rice starter doesn't go much beyond that for expansion no matter how long I leave it. Subsequent feedings were 1:5 (water:flour) at 90% hydration. After the 4th feeding, the wheat flour in the starter was below the limit for a 1kg loaf to be determined GF. On all subsequent refreshes, the mature starter has a wonderful aroma that's somewhere between fruity and buttery. It is a sweet smell that doesn't remind me of sour at all.