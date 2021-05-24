newsbreak-logo
txfarmer's 36 hour sourdough baguettes - Rye starter version

By SunnyGail
thefreshloaf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you so much txfarmer for those baguettes, they are just perfect!. This time I tried the version using 100% whole rye starter: absolutely delicious!!!. So obviously the shaping leaves a lot to be desired, but believe me, what a picnic we had with those little wonders!

