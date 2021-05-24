newsbreak-logo
Kentucky State

A 3-year-old Kentucky girl found after disappearing makes a "full recovery"

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 3-year-old girl from Kentucky has recovered steadily and completely after being missing for more than a day earlier this month. Earlier this month, I went missing from my home in Knott County. Soldiers used a K-9 pursuit dog and a Kentucky police aircraft to explore the area for a day and a half before finding Maddy. Gayhart said Maddy had done a great job and recovered completely. “I was able to deliver the McDonald’s gift card that the Reiner family sent to her all the time from Georgia. She will now be treated to every chicken nugget she wants,” Gayhart said.

