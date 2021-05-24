Art and Culture on Their Own Terms in “Best! Letters from Asian Americans in the arts”

Anna Farber worked as the Art & Culture Editor of the Review from fall 2020 to spring 2021. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. That’s a funny story: my first-year roommate was one Katherine Ann MacPhail who was the Arts & Culture Editor of The Oberlin Review! During our second year, she pitched me a story about something going on at the Allen Memorial Art Museum. She knew that I was really involved with visual art and other museum stuff going on at the school. I wrote the story and it was really fun and went really well. Then I wrote another one that went less well, but at the end of my third year of college, they were hiring for a new Arts & Culture editor and Katherine texted me “you should apply for this.” I said fine and eventually got the position after the first choices couldn’t work.