Art and Culture on Their Own Terms in “Best! Letters from Asian Americans in the arts”

By Kerry Cardoza
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Sitting down to write a letter, with an addressee and signatory, is an intimate experience,” editors Christopher K. Ho and Daisy Nam write in the introduction of Best! Letters from Asian Americans in the arts. The pretext is deceptively simple: Ho, a visual artist, and Nam, a curator, invited Asian Americans, loosely defined, working across the arts to write letters exploring the racial tensions that underlie their personal and artistic lives, to examine their culture on their own terms. The result is a gorgeous display of the diversity of lived experiences of art workers who fall imperfectly under the “Asian American” identifier.

