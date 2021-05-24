Senior Living: My entertaining COVID days

Classical musicians in Vienna are preparing to return to live performances after long months without audiences which have severely tested their motivation and, for some, even thrown their careers into question. They are dusting off their instruments after Austria's easing of coronavirus restrictions allowed cultural venues to open their doors again on May 19. Singers' agent Laurent Delage likens the challenge facing the musicians to "elite athletes who have to fire up the machine again" after a period of inactivity. In the ornate Golden Hall of the Musikverein, considered one of the world's finest concert halls and home to a world-famous New Year's concert, one of those "athletes" is French bassoonist Sophie Dervaux.