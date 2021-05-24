Senior Living: My entertaining COVID days

When Bill and Lisa Roe began Trouble in Mind in 2009, they were only pressing 7” singles, and hoping to make enough money to press another one. The singles came in brightly colored packaging with a uniform design—the Roes felt it was important to have a “striking, eye-catching sleeve to stick out”—and featured early releases by Ty Segall, Fresh and Onlys, and Mikal Cronin. That lineup led to Trouble in Mind being pigeonholed as a garage label (the Roes also played together in the garage band CoCoComa), but it was always part of the plan for the label to be home to a diverse array of sounds. “Music scenes, maybe like prior and leading up into the ‘90s—everything was a miasma of interlocking pieces. That’s how I view the label,” says Bill. Lisa agrees: “There are labels who do specific things very well,” she says, “but we are sort of generalists in a way.”