ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Gold Nugget Triathlon is back and the same winner reigns supreme. Stephanie Arnold won her second Gold Nugget in a row with a time of 50:45. The race featured many changes in format, in which most all of the GNT activities were canceled. One of the main alterations is a much smaller cap on certain participant allowances: only 400 people allowed to compete in the full, in-person version of the race. The GNT took place at Chugiak High School. The course was also shortened from years past, but still featured a 300 yard swim, 9 mile bike ride and 3.1 mile run.