Guest Opinion | Pasadena Construction Companies Coalition: Hire Local on Villa Parke Renovation Project
“We can not solve our problems with the same level of thinking that created them.”. Pasadena has a problem. It’s Local Hiring Program is not working. The latest example is the Villa Parke Community Center Renovation and Addition Project. The successful bidder is a construction company from Orange County which has listed 29 subcontractors, none of which are from Pasadena. We have been down this road before.www.pasadenanow.com