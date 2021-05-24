Tecolotes swept by Toros de Tijuana

The Tecolotes Dos Laredos saw their early-game lead slip away as they fell to the Toros de Tijuana 6-4 in their Parque la Junta opener in Nuevo Laredo on Sunday. The Tecos fell behind early as Tijuana’s Luis Alfonso Cruz went deep in the second inning. However, the Toros’ 1-0 lead didn’t last long as the Tecolotes gained their first lead of the entire three-game series as Jairo Perez knocked a two-run homer over the left field wall in the bottom of the second. The two-nation organization would then extend its lead to 4-1 in the third as Paulo Orlando also blasted a two-run home run over the left field wall.