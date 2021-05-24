newsbreak-logo
Laredo, TX

Tecolotes swept by Toros de Tijuana

By Garrett Kroeger
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tecolotes Dos Laredos saw their early-game lead slip away as they fell to the Toros de Tijuana 6-4 in their Parque la Junta opener in Nuevo Laredo on Sunday. The Tecos fell behind early as Tijuana’s Luis Alfonso Cruz went deep in the second inning. However, the Toros’ 1-0 lead didn’t last long as the Tecolotes gained their first lead of the entire three-game series as Jairo Perez knocked a two-run homer over the left field wall in the bottom of the second. The two-nation organization would then extend its lead to 4-1 in the third as Paulo Orlando also blasted a two-run home run over the left field wall.

www.lmtonline.com
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Laredo, TX
Sports
Person
Daniel Castro
Person
Paulo Orlando
Person
Homer
MLStexasborderbusiness.com

H-E-B Park & Toros Host Liga Mx’s Cf Monterrey For Inaugural Copa Independencia

EDINBURG, Texas – H-E-B Park, Rio Grande Valley FC, and Primetime Sports & Entertainment will host Liga MX’s Club de Fútbol de Monterrey in the inaugural Copa Independencia international friendly match on Sunday, July 4th. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT. The Copa Independencia will be hosted annually at...
BaseballLaredo Morning Times

Tecolotes fall short in series finale against Sultanes de Monterrey

The Tecolotes Dos Laredos’ comeback attempt fell short in their series finale against the Sultanes de Monterrey on Thursday. The two-nation organization lost to Monterrey 6-5 in the 10th inning after rallying from two runs down with two innings left in the original nine-frame set. While the Tecos suffered a defeat, they did take the series 2-1 as they won the first two games against the Sultanes. Their series victory came after they were swept by the Toros de Tijuana to open the season last weekend.
BaseballLaredo Morning Times

Tecolotes beat Sultanes de Monterrey, claim first win of year

For the first time this season, the Tecolotes Dos Laredos have gotten a victory. The two-nation organization was swept by the Toros de Tijuana this past weekend to open its 2021 season. Nothing went right for the Tecolotes in the three-game series as they were outscored a combined 23-7 by the Toros. Yet, on Tuesday in their series opener against the Sultanes de Monterrey on the road, the Tecos found an offensive groove as they won 11-10.
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Championship on the mind: Tecolotes Dos Laredos look to end title drought this season

On Friday night, the Tecolotes Dos Laredos will take the diamond for a game that matters. That truly counts towards something. After a 20-month wait, Opening Day is finally here for the two-nation organization as it will open its first three-game series of the year against the Toros de Tijuana in an 8 p.m. matchup at Uni-Trade Stadium. The Tecolotes were originally set to begin the 2021 season at Parque la Junta in Nuevo Laredo. However, Laredo’s sister city continues to deal with damage experienced from Monday night’s storms.
Edinburg, TXKRGV

Toros Improve to 3-0 With 2-1 Victory Over San Antonio FC

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley FC (3-0-0) earns first Copa Tejas win over San Antonio FC (1-1-1) on Sunday night at H-E-B Park in a 2-1 final score. The win extends the Toros winning streak to three while continuing to be undefeated. RGV FC opened the score board during...
MLBmilb.com

Abraham Toro Activated from Injured List

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – The Houston Astros today activated infielder Abraham Toro from the Minor League Injured List. Toro is active and in the lineup for the Sugar Land Skeeters’ game at 7:05 p.m. on Friday against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Constellation Field. Toro has not appeared in a game...
San Diego, CAPosted by
The Millennial Source

A guide to a day in Tijuana for San Diego locals

Just 20 minutes from downtown San Diego sits the United States-Mexico border, so why not check out this guide to spending a day in Tijuana? San Diego and Tijuana bleed into one another. Though they are two very distinct cities, Tijuana houses a large portion of the San Diego workforce, and Mexican culture has traveled past the border in the form of cuisine and neighborhoods like Barrio Logan. While San Diego boasts natural beauty, Tijuana boasts incomparable food. Don’t visit Tijuana for a photo-op or for the aesthetic. Truth be told, it’s an ugly city – but its history, culture and people make up for the buildings and roads in perpetual ruin.