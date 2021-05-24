Keolis trialling NaviLens technology to improve accessibility

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2021-- CanadaHelps, the country’s largest platform for donating and fundraising online, has published the results from the first-ever Digital Skills Survey on Canada’s charitable sector. The survey, which provides critical baseline data on the digital health of Canada’s charitable sector, was designed to understand the current use of technology, as well as assess potential barriers to the adoption of digital technology and advancement of digital skills. More than 1,400 Canadian charities responded to the survey between February 2 to 14, 2021. Key findings from the survey reveal that charities are lagging in digital adoption and investing in digital technology, with small charities falling the furthest behind. The report calls for governments and funders to better understand the operational needs of charities as a fundamental step to ensure the sector’s survival. The Digital Skills Survey is available for download here.