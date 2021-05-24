newsbreak-logo
Keolis trialling NaviLens technology to improve accessibility

intelligenttransport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeolis is partnering with several other transport operators and authorities to trial new technology which utilises QR codes to make public transport more accessible to those affected by sight loss. Keolis, in co-construction with Île-de-France Mobilités, the conurbation authority of Versailles Grand Parc, SNCF and the Valentin Haüy Association –...

