Oxford to see Europe’s most powerful EV charging hub

BMW's electrification plans are getting exciting. The German automaker recently revealed US specifications for its upcoming i4 Gran Coupe and iX Sports Activity Vehicle, but even more intriguing news is yet to come. BMW is rumored to be working on an all-electric version of its popular M2 Coupe, dubbed the iM2. This EV sports car is rumored to produce over 1,300 horsepower, making it one of the most anticipated vehicles in BMW's future portfolio. Judging by a recent trademark filing from BMW, the iM2 will be joined by a more affordable model.