Oxford to see Europe’s most powerful EV charging hub

intelligenttransport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK’s largest public EV charging hub of 38 fast and ultra-rapid chargers will deliver 100 per cent renewable energy to EV drivers day and night. Pivot Power and Oxford City Council have teamed up with Fastned, Tesla Superchargers and Wenea to deliver Europe’s most powerful EV charging Superhub in Oxford.

www.intelligenttransport.com
