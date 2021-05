Today, we are going to discuss about the top architectural design software used to design and build projects. As an architect, you need modern architectural design software to create visual representations required by clients. Apart from concept drawings, blueprints and physical models, clients nowadays want to see more detailed representations for both the interior and the exterior of the house, which is only possible with CGI visualisation. According to 3DLines: “CGI visualisations is certainly one of the best ways of showing your creative visions, and significantly increases the chance of winning a pitch, attracting new business or giving the client an insight to the finished design.” For that reason, we have compiled some of the best architectural design software you can use to visualise your project.