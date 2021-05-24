newsbreak-logo
Wyoming State

Wyoming Joins Diamond Head Classic Field with Stanford, USF, and More

By Wyoming Cowboys Athletics
 3 days ago

The Wyoming Cowboys will be spending the Holidays in Hawaii this season as the field for the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic was announced. The Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will also feature BYU (West Coast), tournament host school Hawai'i (Big West), Liberty (ASUN), Northern Iowa (MVC), South Florida (American), Stanford (Pac-12), Vanderbilt (SEC). It will be the Pokes first trip to Honolulu since the playing in the Rainbow Classic in 2006.

