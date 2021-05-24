Foldable Table With Onboard BBQ Grill Ensures Lovely Family Time During the Pandemic

If you don’t find yourself in front of the grill at least once a weekend in the summer, you’re doing summer wrong. Sorry about it. As the temperatures heat up, cooking inside can quickly become one of the most regretful things you do in a day. Even if you have the best air conditioner in the entire world, putting the oven on when it’s over 80-degrees eventually begins to feel like a mission to hell, essentially ruling your AC unit useless for the rest of the night. That’s why not only is grilling a fun, summer-centric activity for BBQs and pool parties, it’s a must for keeping your home cold when it’s hot outside.