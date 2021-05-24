Foldable Table With Onboard BBQ Grill Ensures Lovely Family Time During the Pandemic
Barbequing indoors is not the best sounding idea, the smell of meat can reside in the furnishing, upholstery and more for days together. But if you don’t mind that, South Korean Wooju Corporation has designed this foldable BBQ center table that lets you cook and grill and make merry well within the confines of the home, where most of us have been limited to due to the movement restrictions in the pandemic.www.homecrux.com