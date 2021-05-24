newsbreak-logo
RETIRE ON TRACK: 'Keep your distance' applies to building wealth, too

Herald Tribune
 3 days ago

The more emotional you get about your investing, the worse you’re likely to do. Fidelity once did a study on account performance from 2003 to 2013 and found that the best performance came from inactive retirement accounts and accounts frozen because the owner was deceased. Let’s pause to consider that. Dead self-directed investors did better than living ones. We can only speculate on the reasons, but supernatural explanations seem unlikely. So does chance, given the sheer numbers of Fidelity clients. The one factor they do have in common is that they didn’t trade.

