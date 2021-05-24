newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Leela

By Dana Point Times
danapointtimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

www.danapointtimes.com
View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet#The Dp Times#Insider#Forever Family#Community#Today#Businesses#Financial Support#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Pets
Related
Petskyma.com

Humane Society holds adoption event with Petco

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Imperial County held a successful adoption event Saturday at 532 Danenberg Dr. in collaboration with Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All of the dogs present, and one of three cats, were adopted to...
PetsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

F1bb Goldendoodle Pups

Beautiful, Hypoallergenic, Vet Checked, Puppy Guarantee well socialized, eager to please, family raised. Much to tell great family dogs!
Petstysonsreporter.com

Pet of the Week: Hailey

Meet Hailey, Tysons’ latest Pet of the Week. Hailey is a sweet senior who loves being around people and sitting in the sun. Here’s what her friends at Operation Underdog WV had to say about her:. Hello from Hailey!. This charming senior girl is super sweet and submissive. She came...
PetsTahoe Daily Tribune

Humane society Pet of the Week: Bree

Looking for unconditional love and affection? Something to give you a sense of purpose and greet you every day when you come home? Look no further — Meet Bree, a 5-year old, 70-pound lovable pup whose motto is, “You can never have too much happy.”. Bree perfectly depicts the saying...
Minford, OHPortsmouth Times

Pet of the week: Bella

This week’s Pet of the Week is Bella, Bella is seven years old and she is owned by the Parsley family in Minford. We wanted to share why this photo of Aiden and Bella is so special and it is also in hopes that no one else has to go through what this family did with Bella.
PetsPosted by
Live 95.9

Pet of the Week: Meet Nacho

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. Today's Pet of the Week is Nacho, an 8-month-old rat terrier/chihuahua mix. He’s a cute, small,...
PetsWebMD

Record Returns for Pets Adopted During Pandemic

May 12, 2021 -- Pet shelters across the U.S. are reporting higher-than-average rates of returns as the pandemic begins to wane. Around this time last year, shelters reported a spike in adoptions as people experienced lockdown measures and wanted company at home. Now that people are readjusting to their previous routines, however, they’re returning to work and travel and feel like they can’t care for their pets anymore. Dogs, in particular, are being returned in record numbers.
PetsDaily Independent

Pet of the Week: Sammy

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Sammy. Sammy is a 3-month-old dapple miniature dachshund who loves playing with toys, eating peanut butter treats and “always being my shadow,” said owner Chloe Hymer. Sammy was one of about 100 entries into the newspaper’s latest “Pet of the Week” contest on Facebook.
Petskoit.com

Pet Of The Week: Verona

Bow down and kiss the paw! Queen Verona is looking for a new palace and some willing servants aka adopters, to obey her pawthority. This twelve-year-old spayed female Orange Tabby is regal in attitude (aren’t most cats though), but she does appreciate attention and pets from mere mortals, especially if they present her with gifts of scrumptious wet food. Verona’s ideal home would be quiet and relaxed with no other animals or young children. Are you ready to roll out the red carpet, and wet food for a feline empress and shower her with adoration and cries of “Long Live the Queen”? Ask for Verona ID# A893175.
PetsLancaster Online

Pet of the week: Kai has plenty of energy

When Kai’s owners had to change jobs and couldn’t give her the time she needed to burn off energy, they brought her to Pet Pantry. Now the year-old pit bull terrier mix, who has LOTS of energy is looking for a very active new home. Kai does great with other...
Petskyhumane.org

60 Pets Adopted during Bissell #EmptytheShelters May 5-8

We are thrilled to announce that 60 Kentucky Humane Society pets found new homes during Bissell Pet Foundation' national Empty the Shelters event May 5-8, 2021!. "I want to give a special thanks to our amazing staff and volunteers, who helped adopters find their new matches. And I want to thank our patient and enthusiastic adopters, who scheduled adoption appointments online and were understanding about COVID safety restrictions. We are thrilled that so many shelter animals found homes during the first large-scale adoption event we've hosted since the pandemic began," said Robin Vincent, KHS Shelter Operations Director.
Palmdale, CAAntelope Valley Press

Shelter Pets

Lana is a six-year-spayed brown and black German shepherd thgat came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as a stray on May 6. She was shy at first, unsure of her surroundings, but was allowing to be handled. She was easy to leash and knows how to walk on leash as well. During her time at the play yard, she has shown a gentle and dainty play style. She was tolerant and non-reactive of other dogs in the yard. Lana loves to solicit attention and affection with her handlers loving some pettings and body rubs. She loves being around people and enjoys their company. Lana is recommended to be a home with middle school-aged children or older as well as required to be in a home with calm dogs. Send an email to the center at Palmdale@animalcare.lacounty.gov to meet Lana.
Petswgnradio.com

Pandemic Pet Adoptions, and Tips to Transition Pets to a New Home

The pandemic has been great for no one – except for dogs and cats at shelters in the U.S. As the pandemic hit, adoptions and fostering in so many cities hit record numbers. I chat with Dr. Ellen Jefferson, president and CEO Austin and American Pets Alive. So, why have adoptions and fosters in so many cities hit new highs? Dr. Jefferson offers many helpful tips on acclimating dogs or cats into any new setting, whether it’s the White House or your house. And tips on how to successfully introduce new pets into homes with existing animals? We talk about foster sleepovers, and what exactly they are. And once you do adopt is there a super-secret way to make the bond stick with that new family? And finally, Dr. Jeferson offers tips on diet and treats in the new home.
PetsEast Bay Times

Pet of the Week: Bernard

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Bernard again. Bernard was our Pet of the Week this past February, and we continue to scratch our heads and wonder why has Bernard not been adopted yet? He’s pretty much the perfect dog and has been waiting at our shelter for 149 days for his forever home. So, in the hopes of finding Bernard a new home to call his own, we’re anointing him Pet of the Week again. He’s a two-year-old neutered male Pointer mix who overflows with an abundance of energy. When we say high energy, think of a triple espresso and you’ll get the gist. Aside from being energetic, Bernard has many other fine qualities as well. He’s brilliant, outgoing, eager to learn and unbelievably good-looking. Since Bernard’s energy can be overwhelming for young children, he’ll do best in a home with older kids or adults only. Are you ready to add this spirited lad to your home? Give us a call and ask for Bernard ID# A888788.
Petsswnewsmedia.com

Pet of the week: Eloise

This and other pets are available for adoption through Cat Tales Rescue:. I’m quiet, calm, and friendly with folks I know and trust. I like brushing plus petting and will jump into a trusted foster mom’s lap, staying for a short while. I tolerate some mellow cats and might be good as a companion to a lonely cat. The vet thinks I was born in 2014. I play with cat toys but I’m passive and don’t like to compete with another cat. I’ve met calm kids over age 9, and if they are quiet and patient, I’ll hesitantly warm up after a few weeks. I’m very shy of new folks and will disappear in their presence. I’ll take a couple months to trust. Someone dumped me near a farm and now I’m looking for a patient person to help me blossom.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

ND Today Adopt A Pet, Asha

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s that time of the week where we introduce you to our NDT Pet of the Week. Mandy Schaaf joins us from Central Dakota Humane Society with this week’s honored guest.
Petstwincitieslive.com

Pet Landscapes

Pets, and especially dogs, can do a number on your landscaping. There are ways to help your pets and your outdoor spots live in harmony. The Managing Editor of Tiger Oak, Angela Johnson, shares the ideas from the articles on this in their community magazines. Click here for more information.
Petschapelboro.com

Adopt-A-Pet: Sophie Rose from the Goathouse Refuge

This week’s Adopt-A-Pet is Sophie Rose from the Goathouse Refuge!. Sophie Rose is a 7-year-old cat, who loves meat and pets. She can be an indoor or outdoor cat, but proper screening should be in place should she venture outside. Her past is a bit of a mystery, but she’s a lovable cat who will teach you how she wants to be treated!
Petsmonroecopost.com

Pet Adoption Network: Sebastian

Sebastian was found along a country road in the pouring rain. He was so scared. He's doing well and is gentle, but he needs some confidence building. Sebastian needs a home that will give him some time to relax and learn what a loving home is. Contact Pet Adoption Network...
Petsappenmedia.com

Pet of the week: Mugsy

Meet Mugsy (ID# 46467279), an adorable 3-year-old girl who is very smart. Mugsy is overcoming her shyness. Mugsy will also do a cute play bow to let you know she likes you and has an adorable wiggle when she walks! Mugsy is looking for a home full of love. Don’t...