Phil Mickelson Shatters 53 Year Old Record by Winning PGA Championship at 50

By Scott Prather
Posted by 
ESPN 99.1
ESPN 99.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At 50 years old, Phil Mickelson entered the PGA Championship with betting odds of +20000. By the time he entered the back 9 on Sunday, the line was +300. That's because Mickelson accomplished someone no one saw coming. He had not won a Major in 8 years and was ranked 115 in the world.

