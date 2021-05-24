Glamplus Raises INR 2 Cr In Pre-Series A Round Led By Inflection Point Ventures
Salon-focused SaaS platform Glamplus announced on Monday to have raised INR 2 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. Few of the other investors in this round are Anil G. (Bounce) Sachin Khandelwal (Sadhan Enterprise), Sravan Kumar (Transin), Abhishek Daiya (Byju's), and Anudeep Nagalia (Shadowfax). They have invested in a personal capacity.