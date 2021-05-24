Glamplus Raises INR 2 Cr In Pre-Series A Round Led By Inflection Point Ventures

DETROIT, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airspace Link, Inc., the leading North American provider of solutions designed to help the FAA, state and local government agencies better plan for and manage the safe integration of drones into their communities, today announced it completed a $10 million series A capital raise with Altos Ventures. Founded in 1996, Altos Ventures is an early-stage investor based in the Bay Area with a global investment focus in consumer and enterprise companies. Altos currently manages more than $10 billion in regulatory assets under management across 100+ companies.