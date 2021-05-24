30 Years Ago: ‘Knight Rider 2000′ Roars Onto TV Screens

Hit it! We wanna rock right now! We're BCTV Daily Dispatch and we came to get down! So here's how things work around these parts: every day, we look back at what's catching everyone's attention across the television, cable, and streaming side of the pop culture landscape in the past 24 hours. When it comes to some new topics making the cut this time around, we have a twist on Superman & Lois; some BTS looks at The Orville; Netflix's The Sandman casts Death, Despair, and ten more; more Prodigal Son hope, and FOX's The Masked Singer crowns a champ. We've also hand-picked a selection of articles that are more than worth your time. Finally, we jump into Mr. Peabody's Wayback Machine for a trip through TV history and then wrap things up with today's "Random Thought"-this time, wondering why we still care about a 1995 ratings system in 2021.