Please find and view the most up to date news and information regarding the Town of New Windsor listed below. Orange County will be giving a civil service test for a police records clerk position. There is no opening at this time, however the list is valid for four years and New Windsor Police Department anticipates an opening in that time frame. Filing deadline is May 19. See attached PDF file for more information. In addition to the job specifications listed, the job requires use of and proficiency with a computer.