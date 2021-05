‘ Remember the good old days in 2019, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo thought all license plates on cars over 10 years old needed to be replaced? Then, the administration backtracked and said well, maybe we need a “mechanism” to see if said plates are still in “good operating condition.” And millions of us would have had to spend even more quality time at the DMV office, to get our plates checked out. To see whether these plates, WITH NO MOVING PARTS, were operating properly.