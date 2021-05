Nominated for Emerging Act of the Year and Song of the Year for “Black Myself” + Duo/Group of the Year with Our Native Daughters. Congratulations to Amythyst Kiah, who has earned three 2021 Americana Music Award nominations. She’s nominated for Emerging Act of the Year and Song of the Year, for the solo rendition of her Grammy-nominated song “Black Myself.” Amythyst is also nominated for Duo/Group of the Year as part of the all-women-of-color supergroup, Our Native Daughters. She joins Jason Isbell and Valerie June as the most-nominated artists this year.