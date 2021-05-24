Last Chance: $5 Walgreens Cash on $25 Purchase w/ FedEx Delivery

We here at The Brick Fan like to give you deals on LEGO products whether it be sales or freebies and there’s a service that we haven’t mentioned before called Rakuten. You may have seen commercials and heard of the song but they allow shoppers to earn cash back at a number of retailers, one of them being LEGO. Currently LEGO has some coupons and for a limited time, you can earn up to 15% cash back on most products. Keep in mind that exclusives are only at 2.5% which is still money back. All you have to do is to sign up and make sure activate the browser plugin to start earning cash back.