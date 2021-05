The IU Southeast baseball and softball teams both begin play Monday in the NAIA National Championship Opening Rounds. The 15th-ranked IUS baseball team is the No. 2 seed in the Kingsport (Tenn.) Bracket. The Grenadiers (45-14) will face third-seeded Warner (Fla.) (33-21) at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the second game of the double-elimination tourney that is scheduled to continue through Thursday, if necessary. Northwestern Ohio (29-17) will take on Mt. Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) (32-19) at 11 a.m. in the opener. Top-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan (51-4), which is also the No. 1 ranked team in the NAIA Baseball Coaches' Top 25, will face the winner of the first game around 6 p.m. Monday in the third contest.