Moab, UT

Any Suggestions On What to Check Out On My First Trip to Moab?

By Billy Jenkins
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 3 days ago
We live so close to Moab it's easy to overlook how tremendous it really is, but I am excited to visit the beauty that is only a couple of hours away. This weekend Savannah and I have some friends visiting and while discussing our plans for their visit a trip to Moab was planned. It will be four of us and this will be the first trip to Moab for all of us, so I am looking for any suggestions on what to see while we're there.

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

