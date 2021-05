The Potters Guild of New Jersey will host its Annual Spring Pottery Sale of functional and sculptural ceramics. The outdoor show will take place on the grounds of the historic Farmstead Art Center, located at 450 King George Road in Basking Ridge, on Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet 30 fabulous clay artists and get to know the stories behind their work. Spend a relaxing afternoon as you stroll through dazzling displays and chat with the members of the Potters Guild. For safety, the show will be held outdoors with displays spread at least six feet apart. Masks will be required for both customers and artists; hand sanitizer will be available. Admission may be limited at any given time in order to comply with state and local guidelines for in-person gatherings.