Splice launches Clean Bandit sample pack & La Formula Latin-influenced Trap sounds

Splice has released two new sample packs featuring loops and one shots from Clean Bandit and Erick Bardales. Clean Bandit Sample Pack — British dance group Clean Bandit found crossover success by weaving classical music with dance-pop for a beat-driven yet refined sound often delivered with high-profile guest vocalists. Collaborators have included Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora, OutKast’s Big Boi, Craig David, and Sean Paul, among others. For their first Splice pack, they’re delivering a collection of upbeat sounds with tropical influence for your pop or dance productions.