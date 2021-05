Audio Plugin Deals has launched a sale on the Aviram Music Box by Aviram Dayan Production, offering a 70% discount on the Kontakt instrument library for the next two weeks. Aviram Music Box features 6 different articulations and multiple ways to play them with the mod wheel. The position of the mod-wheel determines the playing style of the selected note, and there are controls to adjust the amount of “winding noise” and “air”, which tend to give it more personality and realism. With loads of virtual instruments with different sounds it’s a bit of a Pandora’s box of sounds.