Believe it or not, we've finally (finally!) made it to a summer that will include some sense of pre-pandemic normalcy. With that normalcy comes getting dressed again, which means it's high time to take advantage of the Memorial Day sales happening this year from your favorite brands. Below, we've rounded up the top discounts in fashion, beauty, and home to start shopping in the days leading up to Monday, May 31. Did someone say a new nap dress?