Four New Major Revelations In Deshaun Watson Legal Drama
A new SI.com article reveals a few new items pertaining to Deshaun Watson's legal entanglements. Over the last year and change, no team in sports has experienced more weirdness, with seemingly all of it detrimental, than the Houston Texans. Making Bill O'Brien the general manager of the team was weird. Virtually every decision made by O'Brien was weird (and bad). The whole Jack Easterby ethos has been weird. And to say that the Deshaun Watson legal situation has exposed some next level weirdness (and possibly criminal behavior) would be an understatement.www.houstonpress.com