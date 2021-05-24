newsbreak-logo
Playhouse Village Property And Business Improvement District Could Be Renewed for Another 6 Years, at $1.4 Million Cost

By ANDY VITALICIO
pasadenanow.com
Cover picture for the articleThe City Council will start discussions Monday on a proposed resolution to renew the Playhouse Village Property and Business Improvement District. Under California’s Property and Business Improvement District Law of 1994, cities such as Pasadena are authorized to form property and business improvement districts that may levy assessments within a district for the purpose of making improvements and promoting activities that would benefit properties within the district.

