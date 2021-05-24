Guest Opinion: Pandemic reflections from Abrams Hebrew Academy
There has been a great deal of controversy regarding schools and the pandemic. There have been numerous articles which represented the fears of the teachers and administrators in opening up schools for in-person learning. I am completing my 40th year at Abrams Hebrew Academy in Yardley and, by far, this has been the most difficult year to date. I have taken students to Israel 21 times and have traveled to Europe, but nothing can compare to this past year. It has been quite the year.www.theintell.com