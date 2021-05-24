newsbreak-logo
ArtCenter Grads Launch Careers with Innovative Wearables

pasadenanow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtCenter said that among its 287 graduates this semester, grads with a specialty in wearables and soft goods are in special demand. The school said there has been an “explosion” of new consumer product divisions with unprecedented growth in streetwear, performance sportswear, and athleisure wear. A sampling of the Spring...

Thunderbird Global Innovation Center Launches In Dubai

DUBAI, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderbird School of Global Management opened a new satellite center of excellence called Thunderbird Global Innovation Center in partnership with Dubai International Financial Center ( DIFC ), the global finance and leading fin-tech hub, with over 300 fin-tech and innovation companies in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.
TCS launches innovation hub in Europe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): IT software major Tata Consultancy Services has launched a co-innovation and advanced research centre in Amsterdam to bring together an ecosystem of partners from academia, government institutions, start-ups and technology providers. TCS Pace Port Amsterdam has been designed to help customers navigate their growth...
TechRadar

Honor launches latest Band 6 wearable in the UAE

Honor today announced the availability of the Honor Band 6 in the UAE. The Band 6 features a 1.47-inch, 194 x 368 resolution AMOLED display, a variety of health and fitness management functions, as well as 14-day battery life. It’s available in three colors - Meteorite Black, Sandstone Grey, and Coral Pink.
Hammer launches innovative new website

The Hammer Museum at UCLA launched a new website, Hammer Channel, offering more than 1,000 conversations with artists, writers, filmmakers, scholars, scientists and activists. New content is added weekly as part of the Hammer’s decades-long commitment to presenting programs on topics ranging from politics and current events to literary readings to film screenings and artist talks. Hammer Channel offers innovative tools to search, clip and share not only the programs themselves but precise moments within. Hammer Channel was made possible by a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Global launchpad program launched to enable developer innovation

Developers from all across the world are called upon to drive trailblazing solutions and to capitalize on the first-mover advantage. Shanghai, China, May 20, 2021 — Neo, a leading community-driven blockchain platform, kicked off the Neo Frontier Launchpad program, a multi-phase global hackathon that aims to accelerate the future of blockchain by encouraging developers to join the Neo ecosystem in building the smart economy of tomorrow by accelerating N3’s infrastructural development. Throughout the program, the Neo team and ecosystem will continuously engage and support participating developers in exploring and developing cutting-edge solutions with N3 RC2’s optimized features and powerful capabilities.
Excellarate Launches Globally to Help Businesses Accelerate Innovation

Prime Technology Group and Synerzip Combine as Excellarate. WAYNE, Pa. and DALLAS, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Excellarate, a global technology services and solutions company, today launches globally. Excellerate was born from the merger between Prime Technology Group (Prime), a leading global technology services provider, and Synerzip, a leading-edge Agile software product development partner for high-growth technology companies.
Lowe’s Launched a New Expert-Curated Guide to Innovative Home Products

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Home renovation has been having a major moment during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — and Lowe’s has taken note. The home improvement retailer debuted The Lowe’s List For Innovation, a curated guide to the most innovative home products in stores and online, earlier this week. The inaugural list, hand-selected by in-house experts, features products that “push the boundaries of innovation and inspiration in unexpected ways,” per the media release, such as a smart refrigerator that allows consumers to peek inside with their smartphones and a cordless drill with extra battery power.
An innovative career page is driving recruits to this landscape company

It’s no secret that the lawn and landscaping industry is facing a labor shortage. Finding and hiring great people comes with a number of challenges. But rather than get discouraged, Level Green Landscaping in Upper Marlboro, Maryland is tackling the problem head-on. Michael Mayberry, the company’s chief technical officer, says that Level Green is taking a multi-pronged approach to attracting talent—and it’s all started with their website.
Future fabric: Meet the cutting-edge textiles that could redefine wearable tech #WearableWednesday

Nextiles was founded in 2018. Backed by the National Science Foundation (NSF), its patented — and, yes, machine-washable — smart fabric with advanced sensor technology is designed to capture biometric and biomechanical data streamed via Bluetooth in real time. The fabrics it makes are coated with conductive material like stainless steel that allows them to collect and transmit data.
Praxis Business School launches Women in Tech Scholarship

Kolkata (West Bengal)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Delve into the history of computing and one will find that women played integral roles, in large numbers, in the World War II war effort in the United States. As men were drafted into fight, many 'computers' (those who computed...
Wild Heaven And Switchyards Launch Innovative Beer Collaboration

Atlanta, GA – As our city emerges from a year apart and looks forward, Wild Heaven Beer, Georgia’s 4th oldest production craft brewery, has teamed up with Switchyards All-City Club, the Atlanta-based community of neighborhood work clubs created by Scoutmob founder Michael Tavani to make a new kind of beer called Big Atlanta Energy. This fun and delicious cold creation promises to take off just enough edge while enhancing focus and energy using natural nootropics such as açai schisandra and ginger. It’s an everyday beer built for work and inspired by the people of Atlanta. This tasty collaboration answers the question of what to drink around 4 pm when you still have a couple of hours of work left to do, but you’d really like a beer. At only 4.33% ABV, it’s perfect for rounding out the workday before sliding into the evening- for the body and the mind. Beginning May 21, 2021, Big Atlanta Energy will be available to Switchyards members in 16oz cans at the Switchyards Cabbagetown and Westside locations. It will also be available on draft and to-go 16oz 4-packs at both Wild Heaven taproom locations (Avondale Estates, West End) and available in market to the Atlanta metro area via Georgia Crown Distributing. “BAE” will be available year-round to fuel Atlanta’s workers, leaders, and creators — anyone and everyone that gives our city its unique energy. Big Atlanta Energy All-City Beer features soon-to-be-iconic art from the brilliant Atlanta design firm Family Bros who also designed the can art for Wild Heaven’s flagship Emergency Drinking Beer. This beer launch comes just in time for warmer weather and a brighter future for all of us working on something in Atlanta. A launch party will be held at Wild Heaven West End Brewery and Gardens on Thursday, May 20, from 6-8 pm, with Big Atlanta Energy All-City Beer available for the first time on draft and in 4-packs. The Wild Heaven executive team, along with Switchyards founder Michael Tavani and Creative Director Brandon Hinman, will be there to talk about how we came together to make “BAE” for Atlanta.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON TO LAUNCH SEOUL INNOVATION QUICKFIRE CHALLENGE

Johnson & Johnson Medical Korea Ltd. and Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC have announced the launch of the Seoul Innovation QuickFire Challenge on Smart Surgery. The challenge will welcome innovators with ideas that will aim to transform the surgical pathway. Awardee(s) will receive a huge fund of up to KRW150,000,000...
Parks and Recreation Launches Innovative New Sports League May 19

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will soon launch it's newest sports league, Greensboro Esports. Taking its cue from international interest in competitive video gaming, Parks and Recreation will soon recruit people aged 7 and older to become Greensboro Esports members via the Mission Control web platform or free mobile app.
Arrow Electronics Launches Cookie Box Innovation Challenge with Girl Scouts of Colorado

CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 20, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Arrow Electronics has launched the Cookie Box Innovation Challenge with Girl Scouts of Colorado, offering girls the opportunity to learn how to develop creative solutions to community problems. The Challenge encourages Colorado Girl Scouts in sixth through 12th grade to design a prototype – made from Girl Scout cookie boxes and other recycled materials – that will help improve the world around them.
WWD

Is The RealReal Launching Its Own Fashion Brand?

WWD has learned that the consignment website — best known for selling the fashions of other companies — is in the process of hiring a senior in-house designer, with the apparent goal of launching a “private label.”. Judging from a job posting on The RealReal’s own site, the designer position,...
Binance Launches the NFT Innovative Creators Program

To celebrate the launch of the Binance NFT Marketplace this June, we are calling all artists and creators to join the exclusive Binance NFT: Innovative Creators Program and have your artworks being minted into NFTs and featured on the Binance NFT Marketplace in the first month of its launching. This is the perfect opportunity to turn your talent into NFTs.