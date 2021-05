Pope Francis has appointed Sr. Mary Haddad, RSM, a member of the St. Thomas Board of Trustees, to membership in the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. This Vatican office focuses on health care, immigration, charitable works and climate change to promote the well-being and flourishing of the human family worldwide. Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson is prefect of the dicastery and has led since the creation of this new office in 2017.