barry wark envisions a cliff house mimicking the surrounding's rocky texture

designboom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarry wark introduces ‘house by the sea’, a strange yet familiar dwelling that takes form as an assembly of sloped parts with various textures and material qualities. the project designed to welcome their natural state, eventually displaying atmospheric and non-human effects in and around its structure over time. furthermore, the proposal explores new ecological aesthetics in architecture, having qualities of both the common pitched roof and the landscape in which it is sited.

www.designboom.com
