barry wark envisions a cliff house mimicking the surrounding's rocky texture

The occupants of this Bengaluru home have a refreshing, front-seat view overlooking nature every season. Coupled with striking features like a burgundy, sculptural staircase and slender, angled concrete openings that decorate with suffused daylight, House by the Park designed by Khosla Associates is warm, contextual, and contemporary. Lead designers for the project, Sandeep Khosla and Amaresh Anand, designed the dwelling to maximise light and views to the three-sided park that lies to its south with resident old trees, which also outline its concept and design. The five-bedroom residence, also named The Shah House, is responsive to its environment, its built elements “always in conversation with the surrounding greens,” relays the firm based in India.