Police investigating after man shows up at hospital with stab wounds
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police are investigating after a man showed up to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center University District with stab wounds early Monday morning. Officials say a 42-year-old man drove himself to the hospital around 1:45 a.m. and was immediately transported to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend for surgery after medical personnel noticed multiple stab wounds around his abdominal area. His condition is currently unknown.