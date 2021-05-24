newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Police investigating after man shows up at hospital with stab wounds

By KEZI Staff
kezi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police are investigating after a man showed up to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center University District with stab wounds early Monday morning. Officials say a 42-year-old man drove himself to the hospital around 1:45 a.m. and was immediately transported to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend for surgery after medical personnel noticed multiple stab wounds around his abdominal area. His condition is currently unknown.

www.kezi.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacred Heart#After Man#University Police#Heart Surgery#Medical Personnel#Ore#Eugene Police#Multiple Stab Wounds#Riverbend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Eugene, ORkezi.com

Two people dead after crash in Eugene, police investigating

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people are dead following a crash in a west Eugene neighborhood early Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on West 18th Avenue near Parliament Street. The crash was originally reported as a house fire because a vehicle collided with a tree and...
Eugene, ORKVAL

Police: 2 dead in Eugene after car hits tree

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash Monday morning that killed two people. Police responded just after 1 a.m. Monday on W. 18th Avenue between Josh Street and Four Oaks Grange Road. EPD worked overnight on reconstructing the crash. Police say the driver hit...
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

2 dead following Eugene car crash early Monday

Two people died in a car crash after a vehicle collided into a tree in Eugene early Monday morning, according to police. The crash occurred on West 18th Avenue, near the intersection with Parliament Street, and police still are investigating, police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said. It was reported a little after 1 a.m. Monday.
Eugene, ORkezi.com

Police investigate string of small fires overnight

EUGENE, Ore.-- Fire officials said police are investigating a series of small fires that took place overnight into Monday. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, an unspecified number of fires took place in Eugene in trash bins and newspaper boxes from late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Fire officials said...
Eugene, ORKVAL

Rash of suspicious fires in Eugene under investigation

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene-Springfield Fire is investigating a rash of at least 8 suspicious fires in trash bins over the course of 4 hours Monday morning. Dispatch logs also show several small brush and barkdust fires over night. Firefighters were able to knock down the fires. There have been no...
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLE REAR-ENDED BY SEDAN, MOTORCYCLIST FLEES SCENE

A report from Oregon State Police said a motorcycle was rear ended by a sedan early Saturday morning. The accident took place at about 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate Five, approximately two miles south of Canyonville. The man riding the motorcycle fled the scene in a vehicle that had been traveling with it. The report said it was discovered that the motorcyclist is the suspect in an assault in Grants Pass. The man in the car he was traveling with is believed to be an accomplice in the assault. A gun was discovered at the scene of the collision and it is believed to be the weapon used in the assault.
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITALS AFTER VEHICLE ROLLS

Two people were taken to hospitals after a vehicle rolled on Friday night. A report from Oregon State Police said at about 8:15 p.m. the driver of an SUV was southbound on Interstate Five one mile south of Myrtle Creek when the vehicle left the right-hand shoulder of the road, rolled at least once, and came to rest about 30 feet off the shoulder next to the freeway.
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

Eugene police report uptick in fentanyl overdose deaths

Eugene police are reporting a significant increase in overdose deaths recently related to the drug fentanyl. Many of these deaths are linked to fake prescription drugs that are actually fentanyl, according to police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin. Actual prescription drugs are white or occasionally a very light blue, while fentanyl pills...
Oregon Statekezi.com

Wrong-way driver dies on I-5 after hitting semi-truck

HARRISBURG, Ore. – A driver headed in the wrong direction on Interstate 5 died after crashing into a semi-truck on Sunday, Oregon State Police say. Police responded to the scene at milepost 208 at about 10:30 p.m. Investigators say multiple people complained about someone driving a Honda Civic recklessly on...
Eugene, ORkezi.com

EPD and UO PD respond to six noise complaints on weekend party patrols

EUGENE, Ore. -- Three Eugene police officers and two Univeristy of Oregon police officers conducted party patrols in the West University district from about 10 p.m. Friday night until 2 a.m. Saturday morning. During that time, they responded to six loud noise/party complaints, according to EPD. Those complaints were located...
Oregon StateDemocrat-Herald

Wrong-way driver killed on I-5 near Harrisburg

A motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in south Linn County was killed when their Honda Civic collided with a semi-truck on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near milepost 208. The name of the...
Oregon Statekptv.com

OSP: Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-5 in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-5 near milepost 208. OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for...
northeastoregonnow.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Accident

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in an accident on Highway 395. The Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at milepost 53 around 4:10 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that a BMW motorcycle, operated by Steven Orchekowsky, 53, of Newcastle, Wash., was northbound when it...
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Fatal Crash on Interstate 5 – Linn County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 10:30 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 208. Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for poor driving northbound on I-5. As troopers were still responding to the area the Civic turned around and proceeded southbound in the northbound lanes. The Civic collided with a northbound semi-truck operated by Surjit Singh (38) of Live Oak, CA.
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Serious Injury Crash on Hwy 26 – Jefferson County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 9:50 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 97. Preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Dakota, operated by, Benjamin Davis (20) from Bend, was eastbound attempting an unsafe pass on a Subaru Legacy operated by Marlon Pendleton (69) from Bend. The Dakota collided with a westbound Toyota Camry, operated by Richard Sixto-Tello (22) from Sandy, and then collided with the Subaru Legacy.
Eugene, ORKCBY

Eugene Police note significant increase in overdose due to Fentanyl

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has seen a significant increase in overdose deaths attributed to Fentanyl. Most commonly, these deaths have been linked to fake prescription drugs that are actually Fentanyl. Fentanyl is around 100 times stronger than Morphine and around 50 times stronger than Heroin. Very small amounts of this drug can kill.
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Fatal Crash on Hwy 395 – Umatilla County

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 4:10 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motorcycle crash on Hwy 395 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed that a BMW motorcycle, operated by Steven Orchekowsky (53) of Newcastle, WA., was northbound when it left the roadway and crashed.