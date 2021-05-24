newsbreak-logo
Aung San Suu Kyi makes first court appearance

By Press Association 2021
burnhamandhighbridgeweeklynews.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has appeared in court for the first time since the military arrested her when it seized power on February 1, according to reports. One of her lawyers, Min Min Soe, told The Associated Press that Suu Kyi was able to meet with her defence team before her hearing began at a special court set up inside the city council building in Naypyitaw, the capital.

