newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Royal Mint places The Who centre stage with new coins

By Press Association 2021
burnhamandhighbridgeweeklynews.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoins celebrating The Who have been launched by the Royal Mint. The band’s co-founder and lead singer, Roger Daltrey, visited the Mint to strike one of the first coins. The Who collectable coin is the fourth in the Royal Mint’s music legends series, and follows ones minted in honour of Queen, Sir Elton John and David Bowie.

www.burnhamandhighbridgeweeklynews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Daltrey
Person
David Bowie
Person
Pete Townshend
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commemorative Coins#The Who#Gold Coins#Centre Stage#The Royal Mint#Rickenbacker#British#Collectable Coin#Coin Collectors#Legendary British Artists#Creations#Feature#Song#Symbols#Design#Uk#Pinball#Album Tommy#Legacy#Lead Guitarist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebrities94.3 Jack FM

My Denomination: The Who celebrated on new commemorative UK coin

The U.K.’s Royal Mint has released a new range of commemorative coins saluting The Who, marking only the fourth time that a British music artist has been celebrated on the country’s coinage. The new coin features a design that combines images alluding to various aspects of The Who’s career: The...
CelebritiesBillboard

The Who Now Has a U.K. Coin

The Who have pretty much done and won it all. The legendary British rockers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (in 1990), they’ve landed a Brit Award for “outstanding contribution” to music, a star on London's Music Walk of Fame and a handful of their songs are included in the Grammy Hall of Fame.
Worldcoinupdate.com

United Kingdom: Iconic rock group The Who features on latest “British Music Legends” collector coin series

The Royal Mint has released (24th May) their latest collection of gold and silver collector coins which is part of their popular series entitled “British Music Legends.” Following in the footsteps of the three earlier tributes to such legends as Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, this latest tribute features The Who. With nearly 60 years as an active rock band and millions of fans worldwide, The Who has become one of the most influential rock bands of the 20th century and have sold over 100 million records internationally.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Royal Mint honours The Who with new music legends coin: How to buy it and other keepsakes to collect

The Royal Mint has launched a new selection of coins to celebrate The Who’s contribution to music history.The coins are the fourth in the Royal Mint’s “Music Legends” series, and they follow versions honouring Queen, Elton John and David Bowie.The band’s co-founder and lead singer Roger Daltrey personally visited the Mint to unveil the coins, which include some of the most recognisable symbols from the band’s live performances including a union flag, mod logo and Rickenbacker guitar. Together, the symbols on the coin form a pinball table, which is a nod to their single “Pinball Wizard” and album Tommy, one of...
Sportsesportstalk.com

London Royal Ravens Bring Back Alexx for Stage 4

It looks like the London Royal Ravens are making some huge changes to its roster in hopes of salvaging what’s left of this current 2021 season. A London Royal Ravens Alexx return has been announced, revealing that the popular player is making his long-awaited comeback on the roster. London Royal...
Celebritiesabouther.com

A New Royal Baby Is On Its Way

Coming into the world this Autumn 2021, will be Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s first child. The British royal and her British Italian beau got married in a private ceremony in the summer of 2020, and are now expecting their very own royal baby. Buckingham Palace took to its social media channels to announce the exciting news, a statement read, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”
Theater & Dancethe-riotact.com

Pandemic Players put COVID centre stage in Titanic 2020

The Pandemic Players’ production The Titanic 2020 may not re-enact Kate Winslett’s famous scene aloft on the bow of the Titanic, but it tells a dramatic tale nonetheless, exploring issues of importance to Canberra’s ageing population during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ACT Council of the Ageing (COTA) received funding from...
Theater & Danceb975.com

From kitchen to stage: Royal Ballet dancers prepare for reopening

LONDON (Reuters) – Royal Ballet dancer Anna Rose O’Sullivan last performed to London audiences in “The Nutcracker” in December. She played Clara in a handful of shows and was to debut as the Sugar Plum Fairy when the COVID-19 pandemic once again shut down entertainment venues. So when Britain’s largest...
Apparelab-gaming.com

New Resident Evil Line of Merch Added to Insert Coin Clothing

Insert Coin Clothing is proud to announce a new, exclusive line of Resident Evil merchandise. These new items join Insert Coin’s previous Resident Evil merch. Live from 12pm Friday 14th May, the new line-up features;. An RPD [Raccoon (City) Police Department] hip bag. An Umbrella Corp enamel pin-badge. An RPD/S.T.A.R.S....
MotorsportsAutoExpress

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021: Lotus takes centre stage

Goodwood has revealed the theme for this year’s Festival of Speed, set to go ahead this year between 8 and 11 July, which will be a celebration of all things Lotus. Last year’s festival was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the event is set to go ahead this year, provided coronavirus restrictions are not reintroduced after June 21.
Petsgothammag.com

What's the New Kishu Meme Coin in Times Square?

Visitors to New York's Times Square may have noticed a new canine arrival occupying billboard space among the usual big-brand suspects like Spotify and Old Navy. Following in the wake of meme success stories like GameStop and DogeCoin, Kishu Inu is a new dog-themed meme cryptocurrency that aims to help usher new entrants into the crypto space. According to its whitepaper, Kishu Inu is “on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream in one, easy to understand project."
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Weekly Canadian music sales and streaming stats: 25 May 2021

The trends in music sales and streaming numbers are holding steady this week, although it will be interesting to see what happens next weekend when the effect of The Tragically Hip’s Saskadelphia has on things. Year-over-year comparisons:. Total album sales, -10.3%. CD sales, -11.1%. Digital albums, -22.8%. Digital tracks, -26.9%
Australiacoinupdate.com

Perth Mint — Australia: Great Barrier Reef features on new two-kilo silver high relief mega-coin

The Perth Mint has released new one-kilo silver coins featuring a high-relief design that focuses on the Great Barrier Reef — one of the most intriguing natural wonders on the planet. Located in the Coral Sea, off the coast of Queensland, Australia, the Great Barrier Reef is the world’s largest coral reef system comprising of over 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands which stretches for over 2,300 kilometres (or 1,450 miles) over an area of approximately 344,400 square kilometres (132,000 square miles). As many refer to the rainforests as the lungs of the planet — the same can be said about the Great Barrier in terms of maintaining the largest and most diverse species of aquatic and marine life.
Food & Drinksmanofmany.com

Get Schwifty with the New Pickle Rick Mint Maxibon

Wubba lubba dub dub! The mulitverse’s favourite odd-couple are getting their own sweet treat. Thanks to Maxibon, the dual-sided dessert sandwich, Rick and Morty are being immortalised in ice cream with the new limited-edition Maxibon Pickle Rick Mint flavour. Get schwifty team. Bringing together two of Australia’s best-loved cult-favourites, the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Martin Bashir: Who is the BBC journalist at the centre of the Princess Diana interview scandal?

An internal BBC investigation has concluded that veteran journalist Martin Bashir used “deceitful” methods to secure his famous Panorama interview with Princess Diana in 1995.Lord Dyson’s inquiry concluded that the TV journalist, who recently stepped down from the corporation due to ill health, was in “serious breach” of its guidelines when he presented fake bank statements relating to members of the royal household to Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, in order to win his confidence and secure the interview.Mr Bashir has apologised and said he “deeply regrets” the subterfuge, but denied that it had any bearing on the princess’s decision to...
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Paul Weller on Iggy Pop, The Beatles, and Fat Pop (Volume 1)

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS. Paul Weller jumps on the phone to talk with Kyle Meredith about Fat Pop (Volume 1), a record that finds the legendary artist displaying a set of finely crafted, catchy songs. The Jam and Style Council frontman also talks about his early love of The Beatles and their use of substance within a pop song, having Lia Metcalfe of The Mysterines guest on a song, and penning a tribute to Iggy Pop in “Moving Canvas”. When asked why he hasn’t been on a Gorillaz track yet, Weller confirms he’d be up for it if Damon Albarn called, and also gives us an update on his 2021-2022 tour plans.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Nubya Garcia, Poppy Ajudha & More Confirmed for 2022 Cheltenham Jazz Festival

Following the success of their digital event at the beginning of May, Cheltenham Jazz Festival is set to make a much-welcome return to its Gloucestershire home in July with a series of ticketed in-person concerts at Cheltenham Town Hall (government guidance permitting). Taking place across three days from Friday July...
Worldthevintagenews.com

Mary Queen Of Scots’ Gold Rosary Stolen In Heartbreaking Raid

Arundel Castle in West Sussex is reeling from the theft of precious items, including a set of gold rosary beads said to belong to Mary Queen of Scots. The burglary happened the night of Friday, May 21, at 10.30 p.m. Intruders made off with loot worth “in excess of £1 million” according to Sussex Police ($1.4 million).
Musicdailymusicroll.com

Music Artist and Keyboardist Tom Seals Captures the Scope of Pop with ‘Kissing In-Between The 45s’

Music artist and keyboard player, Tom Seals presents the cultural glow and peppiness of pop through the verses of his single, ‘Kissing In-Between The 45s’. The strains of pop and boogie-woogie are ramping up the course of contemporary music lines with Tom Seal’s soundscape. The artist is a singer and a keyboard player who is presenting an energetic musical progression with his new single, the incredible song, ‘Kissing In-Between The 45s’. The song is synonymous with a relentless energy bundle consisting of a vibrant and melodic brand. The artist’s vocal uniqueness and prowess on the keyboard in the song set a new creative benchmark altogether. The song carries a feel-good retro vibe that depicts a story of a couple in love’s kissing every time the record on the vinyl changes. He collaborates with renowned songwriter, Eliot Kennedy for this track. The 28-year-old musician has already earned praises from the likes of Tom Jones, Hugh Laurie, and Jennifer Hudson among others.