Royal Mint places The Who centre stage with new coins

Music artist and keyboard player, Tom Seals presents the cultural glow and peppiness of pop through the verses of his single, ‘Kissing In-Between The 45s’. The strains of pop and boogie-woogie are ramping up the course of contemporary music lines with Tom Seal’s soundscape. The artist is a singer and a keyboard player who is presenting an energetic musical progression with his new single, the incredible song, ‘Kissing In-Between The 45s’. The song is synonymous with a relentless energy bundle consisting of a vibrant and melodic brand. The artist’s vocal uniqueness and prowess on the keyboard in the song set a new creative benchmark altogether. The song carries a feel-good retro vibe that depicts a story of a couple in love’s kissing every time the record on the vinyl changes. He collaborates with renowned songwriter, Eliot Kennedy for this track. The 28-year-old musician has already earned praises from the likes of Tom Jones, Hugh Laurie, and Jennifer Hudson among others.