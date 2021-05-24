Royal Mint places The Who centre stage with new coins

The Perth Mint has released new one-kilo silver coins featuring a high-relief design that focuses on the Great Barrier Reef — one of the most intriguing natural wonders on the planet. Located in the Coral Sea, off the coast of Queensland, Australia, the Great Barrier Reef is the world’s largest coral reef system comprising of over 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands which stretches for over 2,300 kilometres (or 1,450 miles) over an area of approximately 344,400 square kilometres (132,000 square miles). As many refer to the rainforests as the lungs of the planet — the same can be said about the Great Barrier in terms of maintaining the largest and most diverse species of aquatic and marine life.