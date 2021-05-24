newsbreak-logo
Fraud Crimes

AARP state scam alerts: Rental property scams

By AARP Maine
wiscassetnewspaper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe post-pandemic pent up demand for travel has the summer travel industry booming. But rather than looking to hotels for overnight stays, travelers are increasingly looking at home rentals. While these properties offer privacy and distance from crowds, they could pose threats to consumers’ wallets. Crooks steal photos and descriptions...

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com
Fraud CrimesMarin Independent Journal

Consumer tip: Dream home or fantasy? Be careful of rental scams

This week, the Consumer Protection Unit received multiple calls about fake listings for rental properties on Craigslist. Available rentals are rare and the competition for vacation properties is heating up, so scammers are taking advantage of the situation. One clue that a property doesn’t exist is when there is no listing photo. However, sometimes scammers take photos from listings of properties for sale and use those for their fake listing. Often, these listings don’t give a phone number and the email address is gibberish because it’s auto-generated, making it harder to trace. The seller may refuse to provide an address for the property, providing a nonsensical excuse such as concern about vandalism.
Fraud CrimesMarshall News Messenger

BBB Scam Alert: Avoid moving scams this National Moving Month

For countless Americans, the month of May signifies a major transition in their lives. Whether it is gearing up for warmer weather, graduating from high school or college, starting a new job or receiving that highly anticipated acceptance letter, May marks the beginning of the busiest time in the nation for moving. So much so, that the month was designated National Moving Month in 1997.
Fraud Crimescottagelife.com

Cottage rental scams: The warning signs and how to avoid them

As the weather warms and it inches closer to summer, Canadians are turning their thoughts towards vacation. COVID-19 travel restrictions, however, have people considering options closer to home, such as cottage rentals. But the increased demand for cottage rentals has also brought an increase in risk. According to the Canadian...
Fraud Crimeswalletgenius.com

12 Ways To Spot And Avoid Rental Scams

There seems to be no end to the various scams found on the internet. Whether it’s the infamous “Nigerian Prince” or just another phishing email in your inbox, you need to be careful. One of the more common scams involves potential rental units. If you’re looking for a new apartment, condo, or house to rent, you need to be careful. Without a bit of due diligence, you could find yourself falling victim to fraudsters. Every year, thousands of people agree to rent a place that, well, doesn’t really exist. It’s only after they’ve paid some cash up front — an application fee, security deposit, or first and last month’s rent — that they realize it’s a scam. It’s very important to be able to identify these potential grifts. In this article, we talk about avoiding rental scams. Follow these tips in order to weed out fraudulent offers and protect your hard-earned money.
Jasper County, IAKBOE Radio

SCAM ALERT

Jasper County law enforcement says there’s a new scam going on to separate you from your money. Scammers are targeting elderly people, claiming to be a legal representative of a grandchild or other family member. The scammers say the family member was in an accident or in jail. Then someone claiming to be a bondsman or attorney comes on the phone and tells you to withdraw cash from the bank and await further instructions. In the past, this scam involved you getting a gift card or wiring the money. Now scammers are actually coming to your door to collect the cash. If you get a call like this, hang up and check with family members. A white SUV has also been identified as a vehicle used in the scam. If you have information on this, call your local law enforcement.
TravelHutchinson News

BBB says rental car scams cranking up just as travel season starts

Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that vacation season is approaching, and scammers are taking advantage of an unusual development. During the pandemic, rental car companies sold off significant portions of their fleets as the demand dropped for their cars. Those companies’ efforts to buy more cars are being slowed...
Fraud CrimesDavis Enterprise

EDD issues text-message scam alert

The California Employment Development Department is warning Californians to be on alert for scammers who pretend to be EDD or Bank of America in an attempt to trick people into giving up personal information by text message. There have been several reports of people receiving scam cell-phone text–messages to trick...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Scam Alert: There Is No Such Things As Department of Visa & Mastercard

Scammers gonna scam! Scams are on the rise lately, and they are getting more and more creative every day. Yesterday I received a phone call from a 612 area code number, which is Minneapolis. I recently have been doing some business with some 612 numbers so I thought I should probably answer. It was a robo call with artificial intelligence saying they were calling from the Department of Visa and Master Card about issues with my credit.
Fraud CrimesPosted by
The Oregonian

Scam alert: Be skeptical of that ‘emergency’

I hadn’t heard of the grandparent scam when my father called me a few years ago to report that my son was in jail, out of state. My dad had been asked to wire bail money and not tell me. Dad was all but unshakable in his belief that he had actually talked to my son. Alarmed, I called my son, who was safe at his home.
Fraud CrimesClick10.com

Same name and fake notary stamp part of property deed scam

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – This type of crime leaves a long trail of victims who are not just taken for their money, but their pride and reputation too. A property deed is now at the center of a criminal investigation by police, tied to lucrative land in Coconut Grove that was secretly sold from underneath its rightful owner, 86-year old Shirley Gibson.
Fraud Crimesbigislandnow.com

Hawaii National Bank Alerts Residents to Scam

Hawaii National Bank is alerting Hawaii residents about a recent series of scam calls and text messages requesting personal banking information. Both customers and non-customers are being targeted. The fraudulent calls include a recording that requests the verification of personal credit card information. A Hawaii National Bank phone number may...
Madison, FLgreenepublishing.com

Scam Alert: Callers pretend to be Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Monday, May 24, Greene Publishing received a phone call on their landline business phones from an “850” area code that appeared on the caller ID as a Madison phone number. When picked up, an automated voice claiming to be “...your local newspaper, Greene Publishing...” informed them that their subscription is expiring and to confirm payment, they needed to press “one.”
Gaston County, NCGaston Gazette

Gaston County warns of property scam

Officials in Gaston County are warning residents about a new scam that is targeting elderly homeowners. The Gaston County Building and Development Services Department said it has gotten several calls from homeowners who say they received an envelope with a yellow card inside stating there are “housing and safety violations on the property.”
Lansing, MIiosconews.com

Alert reissued for scam calls from fake clinics

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reissuing a consumer alert warning Michiganders to beware of scammers claiming to be from state or local health departments as well as vaccination clinics, asking for personal information. “Bad actors have taken advantage of this pandemic at every turn – this is...
Harrisonburg, VANBC12

Scam alert: BBB warns of spring contractor scams

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spring is a popular time for homeowners to do maintenance and upkeep in and outside of their homes, but a warning from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Western Virginia reminds you to do your homework before hiring contractors so you do not fall victim to a scam.
Ventura County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Increase in Home Rental and Pet Scams

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents to be cautious when making purchases or conducting business deals online. We have seen a recent increase in scams involving home rentals as well as scams involving the online purchase of puppies or kittens. The scammers will request payment or deposits up front and promise delivery. They will then request additional payments for shipping or other types of fees, often with the promise that the money will be refunded at a future date. The victim is left waiting for a pet or set of keys that never come.
Lafayette, LAkadn.com

BBB Scam Alert: Government Grant Scam

Lafayette, LA - Sometimes, it's an ad that claims you will qualify to receive a "free grant" to pay for education costs, home repairs, home business expenses, or unpaid bills. Other times, it's a phone call supposedly from a "government" agency or some other organization with an official sounding name. In either case, the claim is the same: your application for a grant is guaranteed to be accepted, and you'll never have to pay the money back. But the FTC says that "money for nothing" grant offers usually are scams, whether you see them in your local paper or a national magazine, or hear about them on the phone.
Advocacythecharlotteweekly.com

Can I Sell My Rental Property While Tenants Occupy It?

If you own a rental property with tenants in it but are tired of it or just can’t keep it any longer, you may wonder if you can sell it. With months left on a lease, it seems like you’d have to stay put until the tenants leave, but you have options.
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Consumer First Alert: how businesses can protect employees from scams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ransomware and cybercrimes have dominated headlines following the attack on Colonial Pipeline, but according to a new FBI Internet Crimes report, businesses are losing a jaw dropping amount to e-mail scams - more than $1.8 billion. The Better Business Bureau says they are seeing money...
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Reno Police warn of online rental scam

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is warning the community of an online rental scam targeting people looking for cheaper rent. The scammer posts an ad online for a rental property with rent that is lower than average. They then ask the victim to send money over apps like Venmo or Zelle as a security deposit on the property, without ever meeting the person. Once the victim sends money, they never hear from the suspect again.