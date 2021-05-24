AARP state scam alerts: Rental property scams

There seems to be no end to the various scams found on the internet. Whether it’s the infamous “Nigerian Prince” or just another phishing email in your inbox, you need to be careful. One of the more common scams involves potential rental units. If you’re looking for a new apartment, condo, or house to rent, you need to be careful. Without a bit of due diligence, you could find yourself falling victim to fraudsters. Every year, thousands of people agree to rent a place that, well, doesn’t really exist. It’s only after they’ve paid some cash up front — an application fee, security deposit, or first and last month’s rent — that they realize it’s a scam. It’s very important to be able to identify these potential grifts. In this article, we talk about avoiding rental scams. Follow these tips in order to weed out fraudulent offers and protect your hard-earned money.