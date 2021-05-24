newsbreak-logo
George Floyd’s family joins rally on anniversary of his murder

By Press Association 2021
burnhamandhighbridgeweeklynews.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of George Floyd’s family have joined activists and citizens in Minneapolis for a march to mark the first anniversary of his murder. Hundreds of people gathered for the rally in front of the courthouse in Minneapolis where ex-police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of Mr Floyd’s murder a month ago, many carrying signs with pictures of Mr Floyd, Philando Castile and other black men killed by officers.

