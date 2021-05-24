George Floyd’s family joins rally on anniversary of his murder

A poignant photo of Gianna Floyd, daughter of the late George Floyd, immediately achieved iconic status and prompted an outpouring of emotional reactions on Twitter. The young Ms. Floyd and her family visited with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of her father’s murder by Minneapolis police. On her way in, the 7 year-old was photographed by Associated Press Chief Photographer Evan Vucci, who captured the moment a Marine guard held the door as Gianna entered the West Wing of the White House.