George Floyd’s family joins rally on anniversary of his murder
Members of George Floyd's family have joined activists and citizens in Minneapolis for a march to mark the first anniversary of his murder. Hundreds of people gathered for the rally in front of the courthouse in Minneapolis where ex-police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of Mr Floyd's murder a month ago, many carrying signs with pictures of Mr Floyd, Philando Castile and other black men killed by officers.