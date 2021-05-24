Wolves: The summer transfer window and what they need to do

After a challenging campaign and with popular manager Nuno Espirito Santo gone, we analyse the plans and priorities for Wolves in the summer transfer window. Wolves' back three for the final game of the season was the first-choice trio of Conor Coady, Willy Boly and Romain Saiss - three regulars from their Championship promotion of three years ago, albeit with Saiss then operating in midfield. It highlights the need for change.